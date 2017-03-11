Jets interested in former Bears QB Jay Cutler, report says

Here are five areas where the Bears need to improve to have a chance to compete in the NFC North in 2017.

The Chicago Bears finally have a new starting quarterback, it appears. On Thursday, the Bears signed perennial back-up QB Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract, making it all but inevitable that Cutler was gone.

After the Bucs’ designated starter in 2013, Josh Freeman, melted down and soon got cut, the green string-bean Glennon (he’s a shade over 6-foot-7 and weighed 225 then) started Tampa Bay’s final 13 games.

With the move, Glennon is expected to be the new starting quarterback in Chicago, as long-time Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has reportedly been released.

The 33-year-old finished with a 51-51 mark with Chicago, with which he joined following a trade from Denver that involved a pair of first-round picks going to the Broncos. Glennon would’ve gone into the season as Chicago’s starter even if Cutler was still on the roster.

The Bears gave up Kyle Orton and the 2009 first-round pick, a 2010 first-round pick and a 2009 third-round pick. The Bears now have Cameron Meredith as their top wide receiver. Sure, if he can stay healthy.

With each passing day, the free-agent quarterback pool dries up. Still others have to do with the shifting core philosophies that free agency is build around. That not-so-dynamic duo has bungled the quarterback position from the start.

There is still time to add free agents, but the list is quickly evaporating.

The young general manager emphasized that he prefers to build the team through the draft and use free agency as a means of filling holes to allow himself to be able to take the best players available in April, rather than reaching for needs. The biggest unknown is what did the team see in him to justify this deal. They may not want to repeat their experience with Ryan Fitzpatrick with a more controversial version of him. White caught just 19 passes in two seasons and Bellamy is mainly a special teams guy.

Fitzpatrick took a huge step back from his impressive 2015 campaign as he recorded more interceptions (17) than touchdown passes (12) on a meager 56.6 completion percentage along with six fumbles in 14 games played. Chicago would have been interested in Indianapolis’ Jack Doyle, but the Colts kept him off the market.

The bottom line is this: the Bears overpaid for Glennon, but in today’s National Football League, that’s the price for starting quarterbacks now. The Jets are in full-blown rebuilding mode, yet are trotting out the idea it might be better to trot out an interception-machine retread who hasn’t exactly made teammates around him better, most recently with the Bears, rather than throwing Pettenberg into the fire and maybe growing into the job.