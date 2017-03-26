1-year-old girl fatally struck by pickup truck in East Elmhurst

The child, Skylar Perkins, was secured in a stroller being pushed by her mother on their way back home from a grocery store when she was struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police told CBS2 the 1-year-old girl was in a stroller with her mother at 23rd Avenue and 94th Street in Queens at 8:42 p.m., and they were crossing the street in the crosswalk.

The driver of the truck didn’t know he hit the stroller until he got out of the auto, witnesses said.

“I just don’t understand how he even hit her and then you try to keep going”.

The broken stroller and plastic shopping bags lay on the street next to the truck as police investigated the horrific scene.

A MA man is under arrest after a baby girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night in Queens. A police vehicle rushed both the child and mother to the hospital where the little girl was pronounced dead. Skylar suffered severe trauma to the head and body. Police haven’t said if charges will be filed. “I hear screaming, ‘You ran over my baby, You ran over my baby'”.

“I’m froze. I feel shock”.

It was a scene of heartache and tragedy in the Big Apple Thursday night.

NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.