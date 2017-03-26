14 of 29 inmates at large after tunnel prison break in Mexico

An estimated 29 suspected drug cartel members used the tunnel to flee a prison in the northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas on Thursday (23 March).

One of the inmates, who escaped close to midnight, shot to death a passing motorist in an apparent carjacking in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

Regional government spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez Juarez confirmed that the officers had been removed from the jail to be interviewed by police.

Officials have admitted that the state prison is one of several which are at least partially under the control of inmates.

Tamaulipas, which lies below the southernmost tip of the U.S. state of Texas, is a hotbed of organized crime because of its strategic location on drug trafficking routes to the north.

Ciudad Victoria has been dominated for years by the fragmented Zetas cartel. Inmates control large parts of the prison and practice a sort of “self-government”, even setting up shops in one area.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the inmates escaped and where the rest of them are now.

The escape comes just two years after the prison break of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, who escaped twice from maximum-security jails – the second time through a mile-long tunnel. In response, prisoners fired guns and burned sheets.

Authorities say inmates essentially controlled parts of the prison and used the shacks to cover a tunnel which they dug.