15 shot, 1 fatally, at Cincinnati nightclub

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, was the victim who died, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

“I ask all Cincinnati to pray for the victims and their family, especially those still fighting to cling on to life”, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said in a press conference. Though early reports suggested there may have been more than one gunman, police said they believed there had in fact only been one shooter.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Along with police, the ATF and the coroner’s office are on scene investigating the shooting. Several people are in stable condition or have already been released from the hospital. Several others were taken to the other five hospitals in the vicinity, including Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy West Hospital and Christ Hospital. Off-duty police officers are reportedly employed at the facility as security.

The parking lots near the nightclub were completely full, Franz said, which caused problems for first responders attempting to reach the shooting victims.

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd”, Williams said. Initial reports indicated a conflicting number of shooters.

NBC affiliate WLWT reported that police officers outside the club heard gunshots around 1 a.m., as the Cameo Night Club was closing.

Those injured have been taken to four local hospitals, some by ambulance and some by their own means.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.