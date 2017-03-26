17-year-old alerts NASA about space station malfunction

Timepix detectors which are shaped like USBs are used to monitor these radiations that affect humans.

So they called on Soloman to give them some help. When the data was sorted Soloman noticed something peculiar.

“I noticed that where we should have had no energy – there was no radiation for those four seconds – it was actually showing minus one”.

Miles found a negative energy reading (for non-science buffs you can’t get negative energy) in an A-level project in which his class was analysing scientific data.

To solve the dilemma, Soloman and O’Neill emailed NASA. While NASA said they appreciate that Miles tagged them, the issue was already known even before Miles brought it up.

“They thought they had corrected for this”, said physicist Lawrence Pinsky from the University of Houston, who is involved with the TimPix project, and is a collaborator of the radiation monitoring project on ISS. He was more appreciative of the fact that such a thing had happened.

The research was part of the TimPix project from the Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS), which gives students across the United Kingdom the chance to work on data from the space station, looking for anomalies and patterns that might lead to further discoveries.

“It’s pretty cool”, Soloman said of his foray into the big leagues of physics. “As far as I’m concerned, the greatest research group we can form is our students around the country”.

But it turns out that NASA’s benefitting from the program as much as the kids are.

“I’m not trying to prove NASA wrong, I’m not trying to say I’m better, because obviously I’m not – they’re NASA“, he said. “I want to work with them and learn from them”.