2 arrested in Paterson double-murder involving ‘Real Housewives’ celeb’s vehicle

The vehicle had been burned and both of the victims had been shot in the head.

Two suspects were arrested late Monday night in New Jersey in connection to the execution-style murders of a pair of friends whose charred bodies were found inside DePaola’s burning Audi last week in Paterson. Us Weekly reported that according to TMZ, Chris was out of town last week and a friend of his, Aaron Anderson, used the auto to drive to the airport while he was away.

No one has heard from the 27-year-old since the grisly discovery was made.

Kim says she was with her son in California when the crime occurred.

Details are still coming in, and we'll relay them as soon as fresh news breaks, but TMZ adds that Chris was out of town after a friend dropped him off at the airport in the vehicle.

Kim D told the website: “I am in shock and deeply saddened”.

“I feel disgusting for the kids they [the murder victims] leave behind”.

Police had to cut through the car’s roof to extract the men’s bodies.

The remains were so badly burned that investigators couldn’t immediately determine the race or sex of the victims, according to PEOPLE, but later discovered they were both men.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

DePoala appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from 2010-2013.

As for DePaola, the former reality star took to her Instagram to then fans for their support.

“They were going around robbing people“, Ryerson said police told her.

But she denied that her son, a petty criminal, had given the police the information.