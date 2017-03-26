2 killed, 18 students hurt when big rig strikes Texas school bus

The driver of that vehicle was an assistant coach for the girls track team, 30-year-old Angelica Beard. The school bus tried to swerve to the right to avoid the big rig but was hit on the driver’s side and overturned on its side into a ditch.

Haschel says the drivers of the 18-wheeler and the vehicle were killed in the wreck.

Three coaches also were injured, including one who was driving the bus and was in critical condition today. It was hit by an 18-wheeler and rolled. The boy’s track team assistant coach was driving the bus at the time. Initial reports by the Texas Department of Public Safety were that four of the passengers sustained serious injuries and the rest were reported to be non-life-threating.There was a total of 33 athletes on the bus.

As part of the investigation, authorities are checking video from a camera on the bus. One coach and one student were transported to Tyler hospitals by helicopter in severe condition.

Marshall told KLTV that Bowen underwent surgery that was successful, “but he’s got a lot going on and he’s got a long road to go”. The girls’ team bus wasn’t involved in any collision.

Marshall said Mount Pleasant ISD classes would be held on schedule Friday morning and that other activities would also continue as scheduled.

“We’ve got 5,400 students in our district”.

Several more students were taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital as a precaution.