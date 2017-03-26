3 stars of the USMNT’s emphatic 6-0 win over Honduras

In the event, the pragmatic approach of putting players in positions where they might be likely to succeed inspired the U.S. to rediscover some of the confidence and creativity sorely lacking from the defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica that had finally ended the Jürgen Klinsmann years. Less than 15 months in fact, which isn’t all that long unless you’re a player edging toward the end of his career, knowing he can’t take months, let alone years for granted.

In the afterglow of a hat trick in his first game for the USA men’s national team since returning from a hiatus forced by an irregular heartbeat, Dempsey seemed to appreciate even more the opportunity to be on this stage at all.

“You know what?” Dempsey recalled thinking.

“Well, it’d be awesome”.

You’ve got to stay relevant, you’ve got to stay producing and you can’t just say it and that’s going to happen.

“Part of it is a testament to him and part of it is a testament to how far we’ve come, because people are prepared now much better”, Donovan said.

“In Landon we saw a player who had a tremendous career at both club and global levels, and Christian is just starting”.

Lleget was shortly forced off of the field because of a nasty tackle, but I thought his movement off the ball was great.

It spoke to the determination of Dempsey, who admitted to reporters after the game that he had harbored doubts about his global future while laboring to come back from the heart issue. “Yeah, that’d be great if I can be around for that”.

Pulisic was just as effusive about Dempsey.

With their backs firmly against the wall the USMNT utterly dominated Honduras to get their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign back on track.

As recently as two years ago, Christian Pulisic could have walked around a USA national team practice and relaxed in nearly complete anonymity. The defeats caused the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire Klinsmann, who had coached the Americans since 2011, and bring back Arena, who lead the team from 1998-2006.

You never would have been able to tell the dire state of U.S. Men’s National Soccer team by the atmosphere at Avaya Stadium on Friday night for its critical World Cup qualifying match against Honduras or by the Americans’ performance in a stunning 6-0 annihilation of the visitors. “He’s good at getting us ready to give good performances like you saw tonight”. “Made it easy for me”.

In their first competitive match since Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann, the United States recorded their first win in three qualifiers and moved from last to fourth in the CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean) region. As a result, Arena had no qualms using him in a high-pressure playmaking role in central midfield Friday, and he responded by contributing to five of the six US goals.

Geoff Cameron got the start at right back as part of a defensive alignment that held strong all night.

Christian Pulisic grabbed the headlines on Friday night, but it’s a safe bet few people were happier to see his breakout performance than Dempsey, who looked rejuvenated playing alongside someone with the dynamic qualities to help bring the best out of everybody in the US attack.

Arena admitted he decided weeks ago to play Pulisic in central midfield.

Pulisic was the catalyst for a stunning display in San Jose, California on Friday with two assists – both for Dempsey goals – and a fourth worldwide strike of his own. It was cool combining with him and Jozy. “It’s a good team“.

“He was an idol of mind, so it’s obviously an honor, but I’m my own player as well so I’m just trying to do it for me, and that’s it”, Pulisic said. “That’s what you need from a manager-a clear picture”.

Four minutes into the second half, Pulisic sent him in alone for a composed finish and 5-0 lead.

It was uncertain whether Dempsey, who has been easing his way back to action with the Seattle Sounders after being sidelined with heart problems, would get the start.

Just before they walked onto the field for a critical World Cup qualifier, American players received a message from Bruce Arena. There’s moments where you’re sitting at home and you’re praying and hoping things can work out. “We’ll see where it goes”.

Added Dempsey: “He prepared us really well”.

If there were ever any doubt this was Dempsey’s match, it was put to rest with his sensational, hat-trick-clinching lofted free.