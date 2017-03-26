$99 Android Nougat Phone ‘Alcatel A30’; After Discount Costs $60 On Amazon

Bargain hunting: The Moto G series has always offered a solid phone at an ultra low price, and this year’s model brings a slew of upgrades for even less (the G4 Plus cost $250). The Motorola Moto G5 Plus and Alcatel A30 have now been added to Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Phones discount program.

These discounted prices, available only to Prime members, come thanks to ads Amazon slaps on the devices’ lock screens.

If you’re looking to save a bit of cash on a Moto G5 Plus and don’t mind ads on your lockscreen, Amazon has you covered. It also runs Android Nougat and it comes with Google Assistant out of the box. The Alcatel A30 is priced at $59.99 ($40 off), while the 2GB/32GB version of the Moto G5 Plus is $184.99 ($45 off) and the 4GB/64GB model is $239.99 ($60 off). The Motorola G5 Plus and Alcatel A30 are up for purchase, ready for those looking for new mid-range phones. It comes in two variants with 1GB RAM +8GB storage and 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. The program, which was unveiled in 2016, has now added two new smartphones to the list.

Both phones are available to preorder today from Amazon for Prime subscribers. The smartphone is also due to launch in countries like Pakistan, Poland, Malaysia, Thailand, among others. Under the hood is the MediaTek MT6735 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. In the camera department, the device features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0aperture and autofocus that can record videos in Full HD resolution. A 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera are integrated as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE (with support for Indian LTE bands), USB Type-C (USB 3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. And guess what? You can now pre-order the G5 Plus here in the US.