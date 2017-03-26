ACLU Statement on Failure to Pass AHCA

“I do believe that we can enact meaningful health care reforms with free market solutions that put the patient and health care provider back at the center of our health care system, but this bill was not the right answer”, Wittman said.

The American Health Care Act did, in fact, keep some of the most popular and expensive parts of Obamacare. First, by replacing insurance subsidies in current law that are based on income and premium levels with a less-generous tax credit, the bill would hurt people of low and moderate income. The Affordable Care Act brought the uninsurance rate to an all-time low, and it has greatly slowed growth in the cost of care.

“We had certain provisions in there in which we were going to help insurance companies in very risky areas to provide health care even if it wasn’t going to be profitable for them, and they cut that money out and the insurance companies started to leave”.

“We are here today because of you: so many people called and wrote into my office, saying “vote no” on Trumpcare“, said Larsen.

Proponents of the proposed law say the Affordable Care Act has not stopped premium increases, as was promised, and that it needs to be repealed. The American Hospital Association raised concerns about the millions of people who could lose coverage under the bill.

After Trump was elected and the Republicans maintained control of both houses of Congress, it seemed inevitable that Obamacare would be repealed. Medicaid now covers just under 905,000 people in the state, including 266,700 of which came from the Medicaid expansion from the ACA. “To Americans across the country who said we will not remain silent when President Trump and Republicans in Congress attempt to strip health care from 24 million of us, thank you for fighting”. Multiple news outlets reported Friday that number would have been surpassed; prior to the vote, CNN recorded 26 GOP lawmakers who would have voted “No”, while CBS News said 37 representatives did not support the bill in the presented form.

“Whenever they’re ready, we’re ready”, Trump said.

The latest version of the bill is also under attack for allowing insurance companies to eliminate benefits that many people expect in their insurance plans.

“This bill didn’t pass because it didn’t deal with the most fundamental flaw in ObamaCare”, Lee said, referencing costs.

Under Obamacare, insurance companies now have to provide 10 essential benefits.

The budget resolution for the current fiscal year dictates that any reconciliation measure must reduce the deficit, which the GOP’s Obamacare repeal was created to do.