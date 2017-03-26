Adam Sandler Will Make Four More Movies for Netflix

As part of a previous four-movie deal, Sandler has already produced and starred in two films for Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix and comedy veteran Adam Sandler have reached a new deal under which Sandler will make a further four movies for the digital platform, it was announced this week. Netflix has previously stated the “The Do-Over” and “The Ridiculous 6” were the two most-watched original feature films to launch on its service.

The actor’s next Netflix feature is Sandy Wexler, which is set for an April 14 release.

Though Sandler has had several major flops in the last handful of years, his work with Netflix must have been profitable, as the streaming service is planning to work with him on yet another four movies.

Sandler has released Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, which were panned by critics, yet performed “extremely well” with subscribers, according to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Adam Sandler, who voiced Dracula in Hotel Transylvania movies, says he loves collaborating with Netflix, because the company is passionate about making movies and taking those to the entire world. It’s no wonder that Adam Sandler is hearing Netflix chant “4 More Films!” The romantic comedy set in Los Angeles in the 90s stars Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider and Jane Seymour. “They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support”, said Sandler. Aside from Sandler, Netflix also has deals in place with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer and more.