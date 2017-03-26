Adams says no progress at NI talks

The talks to form a new power-sharing government after the March 2 election in Northern Ireland collapsed Sunday after Sinn Fein’s announcement of withdrawal.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s northern leader, said numerous key stumbling blocks preventing an agreement remained unresolved yesterday.

Britain’s Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire responded by urging the parties “even at this stage” to agree to work to form an executive, a position backed by Irish foreign minister Charlie Flanagan.

Power-sharing collapsed in January after a row over a botched green energy scheme predicted to cost the taxpayer up to half a billion pounds.

The deadline to form a new government following the recent Assembly election, in which Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein won the most seats is 4pm on Monday.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has said the collapse of the all-party talks was not exclusively due to RHI, but about how people and communities were treated, and that “those who are responsible for creating that poisoned political atmosphere must address it in word and action”.

Traditionally the DUP does not meet or negotiate on Sundays. To date there was little to suggest that Sinn Fein want to secure agreement.

“Throughout the course of Saturday Sinn Féin behaved as if they were the only participants whose mandate mattered”.

“The DUP was ready to form a new administration without pre-conditions so as to allow us to have a budget and to deal with the many matters that now face the people of Northern Ireland”.

The party will not nominate a deputy first minister today, triggering another crisis at Stormont.

If there is no agreement by Monday’s 1500 GMT deadline, Brokenshire will have to decide whether to call another election – the third in less than a year – or to legislate for a return to direct British rule of the province, something he has repeatedly said he is against.