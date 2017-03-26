Adrian Peterson insists free agent limbo is ‘not all about the money’

“The last thing I’m anxious about is playing ball this coming season”.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Peterson “might have priced himself out of signing with a team early in free agency”.

Peterson later says his sole desire is to find the right fit and help a team win a championship, the one trophy that Peterson has failed to land during his National Football League career.

Peterson disagreed with that report. Let me eliminate questions or speculation as to why.

“It’s not all about the money as EVERYONE is speculating here lately”, Peterson tweeted. While that’s less than half of what he would’ve received as a Viking in 2017, had they picked up his $18 million dollar option, it’s still a lot to ask for a 32 year old running back who is coming off of knee surgery.

Eddie Lacy, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth $5.5 million that includes a weight clause. Although, with the Packers planning to meet with him after the draft, that very well could be in the cards. The top average annual salary for a running back now under contract has LeSean McCoy making $8 million, but Le'Veon Bell, who was given the franchise tag by Pittsburgh, stands to make more than that, either by signing the franchise contract or by negotiating a long-term deal. The Dallas Cowboys have Ezekiel Elliott. The Kansas City Chiefs cut Jamaal Charles because they have two other backs they're comfortable with. The Atlanta Falcons have Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

There’s a lot of offseason left and things can obviously change, but right now, it’s hard to find an obvious fit.