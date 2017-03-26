Afridi announces ‘end of service’ as Peshawar Zalmi player

Afridi hinted he might play for another franchise in the PSL next year, saying that he won the trophy for one team, “time for another”.

Pakistan’s superstar all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced on Friday night that he is leaving Peshawar Zalmi both as president and player citing “personal reasons”.

Shahid Afridi, however, could not play final of PSL this year held in Lahore, Pakistan.

The cricketers stated that he chose to retire as Zalmi player due to personal reasons.

This announcement has come as a surprise to many, including the owner of franchise Javed Afridi. “But definitely I would like to speak to him before making any further comment”.

Afridi led Peshawar Zalmi in the first edition of PSL but stepped aside from captain’s role and handed over the captaincy to Darren Sammy in the second edition. Afridi announced during the group stage of the PSL in February that he had retired from all formats of worldwide cricket.