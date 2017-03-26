After a year away, the Wizards ‘Net’ a return to the playoffs

After waking up with a migraine headache on Friday, John Wall could at least go to bed knowing his Washington Wizards are back in the playoffs. Justin Hamilton scored 20 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 19 and Jeremy Lin had 14 for the Nets (15-57). You can see all the coaches on the sidelines saying, “Go”.

The blowout vs. Phoenix permitted the Nets to rest a lot of key players for Friday’s contest. “I’ll be all right”.

But even more importantly, the Wizards, who are 29-10 since January 6 and within 2 ½ games of first, showed they could put a complete game together against the Cavs.

Wall scored 18 points in the first quarter on 8-of-8 shooting.

They also appear back in the groove that helped them overcome a dismal start and become a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards are just 15-18 on the road this season, playing the final eight of their last ten games away from Verizon Center, so at best, the team will try to stay as the No. 3 seed in the East, assuring themselves of home court advantage in the opening round of the upcoming playoffs. “It’s a challenge, but our guys are excited about it”.

That was a welcome break for the four-time All-Star point guard, whose symptoms had convinced him to skip the morning shootaround.

“I’m not confident”, he said, “but we’ve got to”. “I took some medicine”. “I think that I adjust pretty quick for all those set offenses and also all of the defensive rules we have”. “I got 70 in practice, combined maybe”. But all that added up to a 21-point loss, a fourth quarter featuring borderline taunting and laughter by the Wizards, depressing explanations with long faces, and forced optimism about the possibilities of positivity that the next game might bring. The Croatian is averaging 14.8 points in 17 games since coming over in a trade from Brooklyn. But it was Kelly Oubre (16 points, seven rebounds) who did the trick in the second half. “But that’s on us”. Washington’s bench, which was justifiably criticized early in the season, has been injected with an energy boost of sorts, thanks to former Brooklyn Net Bojan Bogdanovic and former New York Knick Brandon Jennings. Allowed their most points since a 130-116 loss at Portland on March 4.

Owners of the league’s worst record, the Nets had not won back-to-back games all season before this week. Irving particularly struggled in his matchup with Wall, shooting 8/23 from the field and dishing out just four assists.

“Our medical team and our players, that’s their expertise”, Brooks said. He can play three positions for us – two, three or four when we want to go real small. He’s not going to put himself in harm’s way. The last time the two teams met the Cavs were at full strength and Kevin Love went for 37 points before Irving stuck a dagger in the Wizards with the victor in OT. Before tipoff, coach Scott Brooks said all of his players were available but about 30 minutes before tipoff he was out. “It’s like being a receiver playing with a great quarterback”. The Cavs listed him as questionable until about two hours before tip-off.

After playing at home on Thursday, the Nets took the unusual step of traveling to Washington on the day of their game. Obviously, the result is not very good. “But I don’t regret it. It is part of finding out, being more efficient in what we do”. The Cavs had gotten it down to a two-possession game but it was quickly back at 107-98 with 9:05 left.

Washington opens a daunting five-game road trip Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers before heading west.