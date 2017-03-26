Air Force announces non-combat death of staff sergeant in Jordan

Morrow died on March 22 in Southwest Asia while executing maintenance duties in support of combat operations.

He described Gleason Morrow, a married mother of two young daughters, as “a attractive soul that is gone too soon”.

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a Mountain Home airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Gleason Morrow told her mother that if she couldn’t fly a plane, she’d do everything she could to protect the pilots.

A flag at Dansville High School flew at half-staff Thursday to honor the seven-year veteran who graduated in 2009 and aspired to be an art teacher after her Air Force service ended, the local news station reported.

Morrow came to Mountain Home in 2010, and later earned the nickname “Mother Alex” among her peers.

“Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, 25, was killed while loading bombs onto a plane”, according WHEC television in the state of NY. “We could see it by the tears that rolled down our faces and by the tight hugs we gave each other”. “Although that is an [noncommissioned officer] job, she was our first pick to lead that crew”. She describes her daughter as fun-loving, but level-headed. Sheppard asked, according to the Air Force. Tech Sgt. Samuel Morse said the event might be limited to Morrow’s unit or it may be opened to anyone with base access.