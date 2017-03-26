Air Raids Kill Hundreds of ISIS Hostages in Mosul

Iraqi officials have launched an investigation into two airstrikes by the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in the country’s northern city of Mosul last week.

The possibility of United States military responsibility in civilian deaths illustrates the growing challenge of conducting increased airstrikes in the densely populated neighborhoods of both west Mosul and Raqqa, officials said.

One of the neighbourhood residents said a cluster of homes were hit by airstrikes leaving many dead.

Officials had previously confirmed an investigation was underway as to whether the strike was executed by the USA rather than by other coalition members, or even by ISIS.

Abdul Sattar al-Habbo, the chief of Mosul municipality, told Reuters that at least 240 bodies have been pulled out from under the rubble of the buildings. A team of Iraqi rescue engineers worked to recover the bodies Friday, after being prevented from reaching the site for days due to fierce frontline clashes, according to Safaa Saadi Jawad, one of the engineers.

Two US defense officials confirmed the investigation has been initiated by the Joint Special Operations Command which conducted the mission. Civilians were reportedly killed in the attack.

He also said that Iraq has begun a probe into reports of civilians killed by air strikes in Mosul.

IRAQI forces have been forced to pause the offensive on the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul because of the “catastrophic” rate of civilian casualties reported in the city.

For example, ISIS has been known to conduct deadly attacks immediately after a coalition strike to make the U.S. and its partners appear responsible for civilian deaths, according to USA military officials.

US Central Command said Iraqi security forces requested the strike and that it struck IS fighters and equipment.

The increased strikes come at a time when the Trump administration has put its trust in carrying out the details of the war plan in the field commanders, giving them more autonomy to initiate attacks than they had under the Obama administration. It said the number of reported civilian casualties in coalition strikes had hit 1000 and suggested “possible key changes in the U.S. rules of engagement” were placing civilians at greater risk.

“Nothing in this conflict is more important than protecting civilians”. “International humanitarian law is clear”. “Most of (those) killed are civilians, among them children and women”, he said. “This means that combatants can not use people as human shields and can not imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire-power”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Displacement and Migration says more than 200,000 people have fled their homes ever since Iraqi army troops and Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters launched the battle to recapture densely populated neighborhoods in western Mosul from Daesh extremists.

Grande urged all parties to the Mosul operation to refrain from “indiscriminate use of firepower” and “do everything possible to protect civilians”.