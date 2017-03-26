Air-transport disruption (2)

Alitalia has cancelled nearly 40 per cent of Monday’s flights (March 20) due to industrial action from Italian air traffic controllers.

Alitalia said that it had been forced to cancel nearly 40 per cent of its flights, both domestic and worldwide, because of the unions confirming a four-hour strike on March 20. Passengers will also face delays during the rest of the day when cancellations and delays will have a knock-on effect on other European flights.

“We will be using larger aircraft, where possible, to help affected customers and are doing all we can to reduce any disruption”, British Airways said. There is tension within the air-transport sector over Alitalia’s intention to cut over 2,000 ground staff as part of a plan to turn the loss-making former flag carrier around.

A full list of the cancelled flights (in English) can be viewed here.

The airline’s management is meeting with the Italian government and union members today to discuss the planned cuts.

Alitalia, facing fierce competition from low-priced carriers like Ryanair, is expected to cut 2,000 jobs and slash salaries by almost a third, moves opposed by the unions which have called for a strike at the Italian carrier on April 5th.