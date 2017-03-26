Akl traffic delays after south-western motorway crash

A multiple vehicle crash has closed motorway lanes to Auckland’s airport.

The accident happened just before 7am on the south bound stretch of motorway in Mangere, near the Walmsley Road exit.

Two people have been injured in two separate crashes within about 300m of each other on the southwestern motorway.

Police earlier warned passengers heading to the airport they’re likely to be affected and recommended using alternative routes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency’s traffic cameras showed long queues building towards the airport on Monday morning.

No information was available on injuries, she said.