The state’s unemployment rate edged slightly lower in February, according to preliminary estimates Friday by the Kansas Department of Labor.

Hunt County’s unemployment rate was listed at an even 4 percent in December 2016.

Wilcox County has the state’s highest unemployment at 14.9 percent.

The national unemployment rate also ticked down in February to 4.7 percent, meaning Alabama’s rate remains well above the USA average.

The labor department said the February 2017 rate was 4 percent, compared with 4.1 percent in January and February 2016.

“Virginia continues to grow its economy, and this administration will continue to ensure economic opportunity exists for everyone across the Commonwealth”.

A survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 12,500 in February to a record high above 5.9 million.

Indiana’s labor force increased by 7,912 over the previous month, with a 6,394 increase in employment and a 1,518 increase in unemployment.

The sectors that saw job gains included construction, leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.