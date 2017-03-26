Alert! iPhone 8 likely to be launched in limited quantities

Apple ” s upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed as “iPhone Edition’ and not iPhone 8, will be available in limited quantities after the September launch, with majority of stock expected by late fourth quarter.

While Apple did not confirmed the name of the next iPhone, the tech community presumed it as iPhone 8 while other called it iPhone Edition and iPhone X. There are many concepts that have been shown since the birth of iPhone 8 rumors but the latest one from Gabor Balogh, a product designer from Budapest, is making a lot of sense.

According to the report the majority of iPhone 8 stock will not be available until after the fourth quarter, which may mean it will be very hard for people to get their hands on one at the time of release.

A new iPhone 8 concept that surfaced the internet lately is quite impressive except from the fact that the device will be out-of-stock during its launching this coming fall.

Nevertheless, the news has ignited excitement among the users, as previously, rumors indicated that AAPL would not launch its iPhone Pro in September on the unavailability of some components. “We now believe that all three devices will feature wireless charging and will all be launched in the normal September timeframe, although the majority of iPhone Pro volumes may not be available until Q4”, research by Barclays analysts was quoted by MacRumours as saying.

It’s indeed a big year for Apple to celebrate for the iPhone as the revolutionary smartphone just turned 10th birthday.

Indeed, it wouldn’t be a good look for Apple to introduce a brand new iPhone 8 and then force consumers to wait months to get it.

But with rumours suggesting a new design with a curved display and home button embedded under the screen, he might not be too far away from how it’s really going to look. Apple could stick with dual rear camera setup as we saw on iPhone 7 Plus and there will be a front-facing 3D sensor module. Apple used a similar approach when it launched the original versions of the iPhone and iPad.