Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, arrested in Moscow

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was detained Sunday in the center of Moscow during an unauthorized protest against corruption, a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation told Sputnik.

Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption campaigner who is leading the opposition to President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene. “Our topic today is fight against corruption”.

The protests appeared to be the largest coordinated outpouring of dissatisfaction since the massive 2011-2012 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

The Kremlin said on Friday that plans for the central Moscow protest, which the city’s authorities had rejected, were an illegal provocation.

Local media reported that large protests also took place in other cities, including St Petersburg and Novosibirsk.

Navalny called the protests after publishing allegations that Medvedev, the prime minister, had amassed a huge fortune that far outstripped his official salary.

The prime minister has not commented on the claims.

On Yekaterinburg’s Labour Square protesters waved posters reading “We are the authorities here” while nationalists and supporters of the pro-Kremlin United Russia party looked on.

Police said 500 to 700 people had gathered on Labour Square but did not confirm that there had been any detentions.

Thousands came out on Moscow’s central Tverskaya street for the unsanctioned protests and were met by a heavy police presence, which began detaining demonstrators en masse around 30 minutes after the rallies began.

“People are unhappy with the fact that there’s been no investigation” of the corruption allegations, said Moscow protester Ivan Gronstein.

Some demonstrators showed up with their faces painted green, a reference to a recent attack on Navalny when an assailant threw a green antiseptic liquid onto his face.

In November, Russia’s Supreme Court declared a retrial, and Navalny was convicted of embezzlement and handed a five-year suspended sentence in February, which by Russian law would prevent him from running for president.