Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome Their First Child!

Congratulations to the new parents!

All the way back in September of past year, the engagement news began to swirl and then in November, Amanda confirmed she was expecting their first child while attending a press launch for Givenchy’s new fragrance. However, the name of their child and other details are yet to be announced. “I just get to sort of hang back and watch it all happen”, Sadoski added.

A rep for Amanda confirmed to People magazine that the Mean Girls star and her The Newsroom actor husband welcomed a baby girl.

Amanda Seyfried has become a mother for the first time. Seyfried announced she was expecting in November 2016. “It was flawless”, Sadoski said. “But I feel the pressure every day”. We escaped to the country with an officiant, Just the two of us and we got married!

“She’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world”, he said before describing the ceremony.

The couple revealed that they were excited about their baby’s impending arrival earlier this month at the premiere of their first film together, The Last Word.

It’s the first marriage for Seyfried, 31, and the second marriage for Sadoski, 40, who divorced casting director Kimberly Hope after eight years of marriage in 2015.