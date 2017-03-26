Amarinder ‘Ok’ with Sidhu on TV if provisions allow

Reacting to the issue, Sidhu insisted his TV shows will not interfere with his Cabinet responsibilities.

Taking a jibe at those raising questions, Sidhu said he failed to understand why they were “feeling pain in the stomach” when his voters don’t have any problems with his being on TV.

The 53-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is a special judge on the popular show.

“I do not know what the Constitution or the law says on this matter. It’s important to note that unlike an MP, a minister can not have a house of profit since he is a full-time government employee”.

After the report, Amarinder said there should not be “any hindrance now to Sidhu’s continuation on TV shows”.

“The greater the position, the greater the responsibility”. I perform the government duties between 9 AM to 6 PM. “That is not a position which is countenanced in democracy”, the AG said.

The chief minister said though he had sought financial assistance from the Centre, the Punjab government was committed to the farm loan waiver and had initiated a time-bound process for the same.

“If the CM (of Punjab) thinks it is inappropriate, Sidhu may not continue with it”, he added. “It is his earning, everybody can run their businesses and earn their money if it is constitutionally and legally permissible”, Amar-inder said.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who earlier stirred a controversy with his assertion that he will continue to appear on the popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil“, said that people should have no problem with how much hours he contributes in office.

Amarinder said Sidhu should be allowed to do the television show, if that is his main source of income. I have already left my 75 per cent work related to TV shows, stopped IPL and what else do they want.

Sidhu is at the centre of a row over his working in a television show despite beoming a Minister in Punjab.

The official release quoted Amarinder as saying in an interview to a private channel.