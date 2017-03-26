Amber Heard talks about being bisexual

Coming out as bisexual did impact Amber Heard’s career, even in these modern times.

Heard recalled previously being told that being openly bisexual as an actress in Hollywood would cause problems in her career.

“It did impact my career, it was hard”, Amber said as cited by inquisitor. “I’ve never seen myself defined by the person I’m with”, she said. “I’m one of many now, and I’m working”, she concluded, while admitting many high-profile names still remained too fearful to admit their orientation.

And although it was really hard at first, “I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt”. But instead of trying to backtrack or damage control, she owned her new identity in the public eye, though in her private life there had been no secret about her sexuality. “And I said, ‘Watch me do it.’ And, I did it”.

Heard revealed to the world the truth about her sexuality in 2010, just as she was becoming a sought-after actress in Hollywood.

She said she never really considered herself in the closet in the first place and didn’t consider it a big deal to confirm her relationship with then-girlfriend, the photographer and artist Tasya van Ree, at a GLAAD event. “As a leading lady, there’s a certain amount of wish fulfillment”, she continued.

“I just answered honestly”, Heard said of her response to the interviewer’s questions. She says that it was in picking up the pieces of her relationship with van Ree, she realized that she had become attached to a label.

“I stand here now amongst many of my romantic leading lady peers who are out and fluid”.

“Off the top of my head, all the examples that are challenging this [heteronormative] status quo are women”, she said, adding cheekily, “it’s apparently harder for men”.

Amber, who has worked in movies like The Rum Diary, Machete Kills, Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl, argued that, “If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a non-issue in a month”.

“If women can do it and we can change the way that this conversation is had on a large scale, then men should be able to do it with as much or more efficacy”, Heard said, noting the advantage men’s societal privilege and power offer them.