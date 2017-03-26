Amy Schumer Drops Out of ‘Barbie’ Movie Due to Schedule

Many were shocked when the news first hit that Amy Schumer was playing Barbie in a big screen movie based on Mattel’s iconic doll. It’s apparently not because she thinks the Sony flick will be some kind of train wreck, however: Schumer, who says the movie “has so much promise”, simply can’t get her schedule to sync up with Sony’s.

Production for the big screen adaptation was expected to start this summer.

Mixing animation with live action, the movie follows what happens to Barbie after she is evicted from Barbieland, where she didn’t fit in.

According to IMDb, the film is about a doll who sets off on an adventure in the real world after being expelled from “Barbieland” for not being ideal enough. A role that seems fitting for Amy, whose humor has often centered around making fun of the ideals of feminine perfection and issues related to body image.

Amy Schumer has bowed out of the comedy, citing scheduling conflicts, Variety reports.

Nearly immediately after the announcement, internet trolls targeted her for being a mismatch to Barbie’s traditionally slim body type, which Schumer refuted in a heated Instagram post.

The Barbie film has now lost its only star, and is still searching for a director.

Alongside a picture of herself in a black swimsuit on Instagram she wrote: “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game?”

The film’s release date has been consequently pushed from May 12, 2017, to June 29, 2018.

According to Variety, she has also signed up to appear alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman in “independent dramedy” She Came to Me.

It’s unknown if the film will retain a similar tone (it’s easy to imagine this film employing a cleaned-up version of Schumer’s observational, feminist comedy) or undergo changes once a new lead is found.