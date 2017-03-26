Anthony Crolla vs Jorge Linares

WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and former titlist Anthony Crolla held a press conference on Tuesday in Manchester, England, to formally announce their upcoming rematch on Saturday, March 25 live on SHOWTIME from Manchester Arena.

Linares left the ring with his reputation further enhanced as one of the finest fighters on the planet, and must surely meet lightweight rival Mikey Garcia in the near future. It’s also a fight Linares has not shied away from saying he wants.

It’s hard not to feel for Anthony Crolla.

Crolla overcame a seventh round knockdown, but was still beaten by unanimous decision on points with 118-109 on all three cards.

Crolla – unanimously outpointed when the pair met in September – was rarely able to get close enough to his opponent to cause damage and was dropped by a stinging Linares uppercut in the seventh round. It was stay-out-of-trouble time and, to Crolla’s huge credit, he rallied and made it to the end of the round. “I think the last fight took more out of Anthony than it did Linares”. Linares eased up at this point, saving his energy for a Garrison finish.

After that Crolla had a brief rally as the fight clicked up a gear, the tempo became more entertaining.

Win or lose, Linares has typically been in crowd-pleasing fights with drama. “We can definitely get to work on them”.

Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) is one of the most interesting personalities in boxing.

He was also well respected by Crolla with no pre-fight insults as both just focused on providing another exciting affair – and it turned out to be just that. This is a must watch fight for boxing lovers. In December of 2014, he confronted two burglars who had just robbed a neighbor’s house. His career has been a rollercoaster from the moment he suffered a fractured skull and broken ankle when trying to apprehend burglars in 2014. Yet this was muted as Linares went up-and-down with a left jab and right straight-arm that brought “oohs” from ringside. However, Linares had previously been stripped of the WBC belt Garcia won from Zlaticanin and given recognition as the organization’s “champion in recess”. Garcia was part of the SHOWTIME in-studio broadcasting team, joining Brian Custer, Al Bernstein, and Paulie Malignaggi. But came back and I am a champion again and I am very grateful Showtime will be televising this fight in the US and fans can see I am better than ever. Crolla barely made out of round 7, as he was hit with a storm of shots from Linares. A rematch is unlikely. She is slated to fight again on April 19 at Wembley Stadium underneath Joshua-Klitschko.

Martin J Ward (17-0-2, 8 KO) extended his unbeaten run with a hard-fought Unanimous Decision over Maxi Hughes (16-3-2, 2 KO). This was their third meeting.