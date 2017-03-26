Anti-Brexit marchers in silent tribute to victims of terror

Young European Movement Edinburgh chairman Jean Francois-Poncet said the march was to protest against Brexit and commemorate 60 years of the European Union.

Tens of thousands of anti-Brexit demonstrators have gathered in central London, just days before the United Kingdom government triggers Article 50 to start formal divorce procedures.

Another simply said “Happy Birthday EU” in a reference to this weekend’s 60th anniversary of the bloc’s founding, now being commemorated in Rome.

The United Kingdom voted for a Yes/No referendum on June 23 previous year.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has described the upcoming talks to leave the European Union as “the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation”.

The move paves the way for two years of negotiations with Brussels over the terms of the divorce.

“It’s also one of these issues which shows how deeply embedded into the European Union the United Kingdom is and how many issues they need to disentangle themselves from in order to find a good arrangement for the United Kingdom once they have left”. The organisers of the march had reportedly considered delaying the planned march because of the recent attack to avoid putting extra pressure on British police authorities to ensure security, but nevertheless chose to continue with the march.

London MP David Lammy said there are a lot of people against Brexit in Britain, adding that in democracies people are always allowed to change their minds.

“We will be observing a minute of silence and remembrance at the start of the rally”.

“If we leave them alone – Bosnia Herzegovina, Republika Srpska, Macedonia, Albania, all those countries – we will have war again”. Several protesters carried yellow flowers that they laid at the memorial for the victims of the atrocity.

Protesters will march to Parliament days after a terrorist attack in the same spot claimed the lives of four people and Khalid Massod the London attacker, sparking security concerns and debates as to whether the march should proceed.

The Brexit vote has caused a deep schism within British politics, but May is determined to press ahead with plans to quit the EU.