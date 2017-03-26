Antonio Banderas Suffered a Heart Attack Back in January

According to TMZ, the actor suffered a heart attack this year that left him with three stents in his arteries.

“I put a major punch to the potato in the last 37 years”, he said jokingly at the 20th annual Málaga Film Festival in his hometown in Spain, according to the newspaper El País.

The 56-year-old Spanish-born star was quick to dismiss it as “not serious” as he addressed journalists while attending a Spanish film festival where he was receiving a lifetime achievement awards in Malaga yesterday (25 March). “But now I am very well and wanting to come back”, he assured, adding that the health scare has given him a new perspective.

He said: “I suffered a heart attack on January 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage”. “It happens to a lot of people every day”.

The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that “I suffered a heart attack on January 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage”.

Even a heart attack can’t take Zorro out-thank goodness!

The actor has been married twice, most recently to Melanie Griffith, with whom he has a daughter, Stella; the Hollywood couple broke up in 2015.

He shared: “This house gives me the simplicity and freedom I need in my life at the moment”.