Antonio Conte’s top Chelsea target reveals key stipulation for Stamford Bridge switch

Chelsea already have plenty of midfield enforcers on their books, but the opportunity to bring in another still appeals.

Antonio Conte has turned down Roman Abramovich’s offer to sign Barcelona striker Neymar in a huge summer transfer window, according to reports.

“Yes, I talked to him”, Nainggolan said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. They were really interested and wanted me.

Despite joking about the weather in England, the 28-year-old is a big fan of the Premier League and has refused to rule out a transfer to the country in the near future.

Chelsea sit pretty at the top of the Premier League on 69 points, ten points clear of their nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur. “A lot of my global teammates play there”, Nainggolan continued.

“Nainggolan doesn’t like the rain, but he is among the best midfielders in the world and has to get accustomed to that too if he wants to play in the best teams”.

Nainggolan has been in impressive form for Roma this season, helping the club into second place behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

Neymar has struggled in front of goal this season under Luis Enrqiue, last year he scored 31 goals in all competitions, and 39 the year before, but this campaign he has only netted on 14 occasions.