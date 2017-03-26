Anushka and Diljit’s Phillauri jumps on Day 2, collects Rs. 5.20 crore

Apart from the splendid performance in domestic arena, Diljit Dosanjh starrer cinema also performed superbly in the worldwide market.

According to figures quoted by the producers, the film jumped 30 per cent in a day to collect Rs 5.20 crore nett at the box-office on Saturday. Phillauri is going strong in North and not only domestically, the film is doing really well at the global market as well.

Anushka Sharma’s latest released movie Phillauri has earned Rs. 4.02 crores on the first day. “India biz… Needs SOLID numbers on Sat+Sun to register STRONG wknd total”. A positive word of mouth can also benefit the film. Punjab collections are as high as, for how big A-list Bollywood stars collect in this state, which is outstanding, a statement released by Fox Studios India said. With only Rs 9 crore which was left to recover for the film before its release, this start of Phillauri only bolsters its profitability.

The film has performed exceptionally well in the Northern markets of the country. The film which was made on a moderately small budget managed to pull INR 4.02 crore nett approx on the first day. “Phillauri” is helmed by Anshai Lal and is opened in theatres on March 24, 2017. “We are now eager to see the reaction of audiences and we are hopeful that they will embrace the film”, Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios told IANS. In second half, she starts haunting Suraj Sharma, an maanglik NRI who gets married to the tree where Shashi is stuck.