Apple claims WikiLeaks’ iPhone, Mac flaws old hat

A second stash of alleged CIA files published Thursday revealed apparent early attempts for the agency to target Apple’s newest products at the time.

The exploits required physical access to devices, so the risk to users was greatly reduced anyway. These exploits have some rather nefarious-sounding names like “Sonic Screwdriver” and “DarkSeaSkies“. The CIA installed the malware inside Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet adaptors, and once the dongle is plugged into a Mac, the code would run automatically to infect the computer.

The ability to install rootkits inside the EFI of Mac computers is not new. The new documents represent a “very considerable effort” to infect Macs and iPhones, including a method for installing iPhone-monitoring software on “factory fresh phones” since 2008, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said during an online press conference. Apple also said the Mac vulnerabilities were all fixed in all Macs launched after 2013.

In its press statement, WikiLeaks said it was “noteworthy” that the NightSkies program, said to be a “beacon/loader/implant tool” for the Apple iPhone, “had reached 1.2 by 2008, and is expressly created to be physically installed onto factory fresh iPhones”.

The CIA hacks highlighted in the latest information dump, dubbed Dark Matter by WikiLeaks, include programs developed by the CIA’s Embedded Development Branch (EDB) to infect the firmware-software that performs basic functions and is embedded into a piece of hardware-of Apple computers.

Just this past summer, for example, security researchers discovered an extremely advanced piece of iOS spyware capable of remotely spying on a targeted device’s phone calls, texts, emails, location and more. The tech giant has not received any information from WikiLeaks that is not disclosed to the public. “We are tireless defenders of our users’ security and privacy, but we do not condone theft or coordinate with those that threaten to harm our users”.

Apple also said they had no “special deal” with Wikileaks and were treating their findings as they would any bug report.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said the site is holding onto “a lot more” Central Intelligence Agency files, and planned to give tech companies an early look at upcoming leaks to help them hatch “fixes” for their products.

“Our products and software are created to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with almost 80 per cent of users running the latest version of our operating system”.

The burning question that is not addressed is how far has the CIA hacking methods progressed since 2008, and what capabilities does the spy agency have now?

The documents, including manuals and other information WikiLeaks obtained on the exploits, are now available on its website. Apple (aapl) responded by saying than almost 80% of the flaws addressed in the leaks have already been fixed with security patches and added that it “will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities“.