Apple Gets Chinese Court Favor In Patent Dispute

The South China Morning Post reported today that the “People’s Court Daily” reported yesterday that “A Beijing court has overturned a ruling that Apple’s iPhone 6 violated a Chinese manufacturer’s patent which saw the U.S. tech giant ordered to cease selling the smartphone in Beijing”.

A Chinese court has ruled in favour of Apple in design patent disputes with a domestic phone-maker, overturning a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China, Xinhua news agency reported. The Intellectual Property Court in Beijing quashed the decision of IP bureau stating that Apple hasn’t infringed the design patent held by Shenzhen Baili.

The regulators were subsequently sued by Apple and Zoomflight and after a long battle, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court finally removed the ban this week after the court’s ruling that there had been no patent infringement.

Furthermore, today’s ruling says that the iPhone 6 has features that “completely change the effect of the entire product, and both phones are easily distinguishable in the eyes of consumers”. Baili no longer manufactures phones, and with the loss of its case against Apple, its remaining intellectual property has likely lost much of its value. The ban was the result of a complaint from Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services which claimed that these handsets infringed on the company’s design patents.

Apple has already had intellectual property problems in China. When Apple was turned down, it took the matter to court and was once again rejected.

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court yesterday ruled to maintain the board’s decision.

The decision follows previous reports that Baili itself “barely exists”, having flamed out in China’s smartphone wars. OPPO sold 78.4 million handsets in China previous year, tailed by Huawei with 76.6 million units.