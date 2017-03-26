April’s Games with Gold Leaked By Xbox Austria: Ryse, Darksiders and More

As announced on the Major Nelson blog, the two Xbox One titles offered for the upcoming month are Ryse: Son of Rome and The Walking Dead: Season 2 by Telltale Games.

In the meantime, players can still collect the March 2017 free games “Layers of Fear“, “Evolve Ultimate Edition“, and “Heavy Weapon” for the remaining days of this month. However, it is interesting as the games available on this console are also compatible to the latest console.

This isn’t the first time that a series with a remastered version has been added to the backward compatible list on Xbox One. It’s joined two weeks later by Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Revelations, the underrated conclusion to the trilogy of assassins games focused on Ezio Auditore. For all my problems with the Xbox One, I can’t deny that Microsoft hand out decent titles each month to their Xbox Live subscribers. The first one is 2011 adventure puzzle game “Stacking”. Darksiders was definitely one of the more underrated games of last-gen and is one that definitely is worth checking out.

Ryse: Son of Rome was an Xbox One launch title that IGN’s review called “an entertaining ride that often values spectacle over skill”. On Xbox One, the Crytek’s Ryse: Son of Rome will be free all month.

Ryse: Son of Rome has always been rumored to be on the docket for Games with Gold but has never made it to the program until now.

Though the games start arriving on April 1, they don’t drop at the same time.

The recent addition to the Xbox One backwards compatibility library brings the current game count to 351, according to Neowin.