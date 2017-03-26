April the Giraffe’s Appetite ‘Remains Strong’ as Calf Calms Down, Zoo Says

“Belly has noticeably dropped further, keepers report nearly a.get ready for it. egg shape to her now”. “All are happy with progress, we are not in labor at this time”, the zoo said, just a day after it “noticed her belly was very low and egg shaped”.

“Keepers have noted a calming down of the calf and April carrying everything a bit towards the rear”, the zoo wrote in an update.

Read: Can Giraffes Have C-Sections?

In the video streaming on YouTube, April, a 15-year-old reticulated giraffe, can be seen pacing inside her barn and raising her tail before her delivery. On Sunday, zookeepers offered a positive update on the park’s Facebook page.

The giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along and her belly has dropped noticeably, according to Animal Adventure Park zookeepers.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Meanwhile, her devoted keeper has opened her heart and photo album to show the touching bond she has with the world’s most famous mother-to-be.

April has had periods of edginess in recent weeks brought on by stretches of cold weather and her active calf.

Last week, April’s stomach swelled and there were “significant baby kicks from within”, the zoo said, adding: “Allysa [head giraffe keeper at the zoo] reports the calf has mastered karate!” “The fact that you’re gonna get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don’t get to see give birth – that’s neat”.