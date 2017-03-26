Archie Miller Agrees to Contract with IN to Replace Tom Crean

IN announced Saturday that it has lured Archie Miller, one of the top young coaches in the country, away from Dayton.

“I am honored to be the head coach at Indiana University”, Miller said in a statement.

Interviews courtesy of our sister station WISH-TV in Indianapolis. Before that, he was an assistant at Arizona, where his brother, Sean, is the head coach.

“I think it’s the best choice they could have made”. The 29th IU basketball men’s head coach had been chosen in the blink of an eye without much fanfare and hullabaloo. For Miller, basketball is the family trade, a background so hokey it could inspire Mellencamp lyrics. But when the Buckeyes chose to stand by current coach Thad Matta, the IN offer may have been too big for Miller to be able to pass up.

Sean, Archie and Lisa Miller all played Division I basketball, and now it’s the youngest of the three children who finds himself leading a program that has won five national championships.

But overall, Miller brings a breath of fresh air to Bloomington.

No announcements have been as to who will be taking over Miller’s spot, that decision could take weeks. Dayton 2017 commit Nahziah Carter has already expressed concerns about Miller’s departure, so a familiar face at the helm could help weather the recruiting storm in the short term. I’ve been watching IU basketball for a long time. Prior to Dayton, Miller served as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona, The Ohio State University, Arizona State University, North Carolina State University and Western Kentucky.

If he succeeds, the Hoosiers will once again be the cream of the crop in IN, and possibly the nation.

November 9, 2013: Dayton beats IPFW 81-80 on a last-second shot by Jordan Sibert, a victory that helps set the stage for a 26-11 season and an Elite Eight run.

IN wants to go where Duke, North Carolina and Kansas have gone on a regular basis the last 25 years: The Final Four. “Their style of play will be embraced by the IN fans, the way they move the ball”. His clunky public handling of the rumors didn’t win him any fans in the UCLA athletic department. But the $7.8 million buyout and Alford’s pedestrian postseason record-including no Sweet 16 appearances in eight seasons at Iowa-made him more of a fit in sentiment than reality.

Fans hope a new coach will be able to build on the foundation of success that Miller’s leaving behind. But that shouldn’t matter anymore. Indiana’s 12-day trip into a time machine ended where it should have-pointing forward instead of back. This is the best hire IN could have made.