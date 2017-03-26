Are gravitational waves kicking this black hole out of its galaxy?

Chiaberge, who works at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University, asked fellow astronomers for their observations from a range of other instruments, including the Chandra space observatory and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey’s telescope in New Mexico.

But 8 billion light-years from Earth, in a galaxy called 3C 186, astronomers have discovered a supermassive black hole that got kicked off its throne. The bright, star-like looking quasar can be seen in the center of the image. There was a bright spot in the galaxy, a quasar, which is the glowing cloud of gas orbiting a supermassive black hole.

How do gravitational waves eject a black hole from the centre of a galaxy? Gravitational waves, originally predicted by Albert Einstein and confirmed via the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in 2016, are “ripples” in the fabric of space-time that occur when two massive objects, such as neutron stars or black holes, circle each other and merge.

In this case, researchers suspect that the runaway black hole was dislodged due to a collision of two galaxies 1 to 2 billion years ago.

Although other scenarios to explain the observations can not be excluded, the most plausible source of the propulsive energy is that this supermassive black hole was given a kick by gravitational waves unleashed by the merger of two massive black holes at the centre of its host galaxy.

The team calculated the black hole’s distance from the core by comparing the distribution of starlight in the host galaxy with that of a normal elliptical galaxy from a computer model.

“If our theory is correct, the observations provide strong evidence that supermassive black holes can actually merge”, explains Stefano Bianchi on the importance of the discovery. Hubble images taken in visible and near-infrared light provided the first clue that the galaxy was unusual. So it looked a little weird when astronomers spotted quasar 3C 186 thirty six thousand light years away from the center of its galaxy, seemingly trying to escape. Normally, the quasar is at the center of galaxies, the focal point of all the mass in a galaxy, known as the galactic core. “The inspiral of two black holes. causes the entire two-black hole system to wiggle around, and just before merger, there’s a little bit of wiggle left, which manifests as a kicked final black hole”. The black hole had traveled more than 35,000 light-years from the center, which is more than the distance between the sun and the center of the Milky Way. The paper, which will be published next week in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, proposes one of the most violent collisions possible.

While the LIGO gravitational-wave detectors have recently found evidence that much smaller stellar-mass black holes can merge, it is not clear if supermassive black holes could coalesce. Scientists conducting a survey of galactic mergers and sources of high radiation noticed that 3C 186 was offset from the galaxy in which it was expected to centrally reside. Indeed, it’s farther away from the center than any such black hole ever observed, researchers said. Scientists believe gravitational waves created by the merger propelled the supermassive black hole outward.

While this isn’t the first such suspected “rogue black hole”, it’s now the most compelling evidence for one.