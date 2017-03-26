Booker, 47, tweeted to Kaling, 37, saying he disagrees with her quip on Newark, but that he still loves her.

Cory Booker put up a flirtatious offer to actress Mindy Kaling over Twitter on Thursday.

Booker seized this opportunity to ask Kaling to join him for dinner in Newark – and was rewarded with an affirmative tweet from Kaling, who said that she would have to find a PATH train schedule.

Booker even agreed to send a auto for her. If that’s not romance, then nothing is.

Mindy Kaling might just be at the heart of a Twitter love story, with none other than New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. “Yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule”, which is a train service that runs in New Jersey.

You know how you don’t know you want something until it’s right up in your face, and you’re like, why didn’t I think of that? To which she wholeheartedly agreed.

It all began with a diss on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and ended with Mindy Kaling agreeing to go on a date with New Jersey Sen.

No word on when or where the two will dine out, but The Auditor will seek to deliver the news when it breaks.likely via Twitter. They were constantly on and off but refrained from offering any information to the public.

“Ouch!” Booker tweeted. “Heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night”. Well as far as we care, he is single.