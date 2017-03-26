Arizona universities seek tuition hikes for 2017-2018 school year

Higher education reporter Anne Ryman of The Arizona Republic gives five tips to find free money for college.

Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University submitted their proposals Friday.

If the board approves the plan, tuition would climb from $8,715 to $9,075 a year for in-state undergraduates, while the rate for out-of-state and foreign students would jump from $27,195 to $27,735 a year.

Tuition for graduate students, which is typically set by the university at a later date, is $250 per credit hour for in-state students and $375 for out-of-state students.

The new proposed athletics fee is the latest iteration of a proposal for a $200 annual fee that then-UA athletics director Greg Byrne made past year to help fund about $150 million in improvements to Arizona stadium.

Crow said this is the fifth consecutive year that “we are maintaining our pledge to propose a small, incremental tuition increase” for in-state undergraduates.

Students and their families have said the Guaranteed Tuition Plan encourages on-time graduation and helps with financial planning and college completion. New out-of-state undergrads will pay $35,658, a 2 percent increase.

At ASU Havasu, new undergraduates who are Arizona residents would see tuition and fees increse by $96, from $6,550 to $6,646. Last year’s base tuition was $9,746 with $1,018 in fees.

Mandatory fees continue to be part of the guarantee for undergraduates. In other years, such as spring 2015 when setting the rate that still is on the books today, officials raised tuition at a minimal increase.

The tuition-and-fee rate doesn’t reflect any scholarships or grants a student may be eligible to receive.

The board’s Finance and Administration Committee made the recommendation on Thursday to offset the impact of rising costs in the face of what’s expected to be little or no increase in state funding.

New NAU students will see tuition and fees go up 2.7 percent, from $10,764 to $11,059.

“It is our view that the decision to increase costs on students once again is damaging to the public good of higher education in the state of OR”, the chapter’s president, Joseph Orosco, wrote in an open letter to OSU President Ed Ray. ASU has a separate category for worldwide students, who come from more than 135 countries and whose enrollment has more than doubled in the past five years.

Nevertheless, OSU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors registered its “concern and disappointment” that the university would consider any additional tuition increases. About 22,000 students are enrolled at NAU’s Mountain Campus this year. Both of those schools are also proposing increases as well. This decreased the University’s total state funding from about $110.8 million to about $93.5 million, and it recovered only about $1.5 million in the current budget year.

At the UA, graduate rates are proposed to go up 3 percent to $12,748 a year. New graduate students will be charged a $50 athletic fee, but can opt out.

In recent years, universities have added fees for some academic programs or classes.

In all, NAU looks to increase tuition revenues next year by about $2.6 million, if enrollment stays flat. That’s about 92 percent of undergrads now enrolled, according to university President Ann Weaver Hart.

As for the tuition proposal, more than 90 percent of current undergraduates would not see an increase, said Sigurdson.