The 26-strong contingent delivered two gold, three silver and three bronze medals on the alpine slopes. President Trump took to Twitter to make fun of the low ratings, and a few days later even said that Schwarzenegger didn’t quit, but was sacked.

“I have never been more proud of Chris”, said Sherry Carroll, Perdue’s mother. Over 3,000 Special Olympics athletes from 110 countries participated in the 2017 Winter Games. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5.3 million athletes and Unified partners in 169 countries.

“To see our girl shine the way she does when she’s on the ice and dancing … it is wonderful to see how she lights up”, Dziuba said. “I can’t stop now”.

The closing ceremony was watched by crowds at a packed UPS Stadium in the Austrian city of Graz and was telecasted to millions across the globe.

“The Olympics are for the best athletes in the entire world to compete against each other to determine who is the best”, the individual wrote. It takes a host of volunteers to pull off this event.

This was just the embodiment of class and tremendous response to someone who clearly doesn’t understand just how wonderful the people are who compete in the Special Olympics.

“They did a fantastic job in Austria”, Dziuba said.

The comment basically stated that the Special Olympics made no sense, and that it’s the complete opposite of what the Olympics represent.

“Special Olympics is really about those everyday programs that happen any day of the week in 18 official sports that we do in Canada”, she said. The total participation level in the 32 programs soared to 1,889 participants, with many new faces out at the programs.