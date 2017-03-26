Around 250 Feared Dead in New Mediterranean Migrant Boat Sinkings: NGO

The UNHCR said it was “deeply alarmed” after the Golfo Azzuro, a boat operated by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, reported the recovery of the bodies close to the drifting, partially-submerged dinghies, 24 kilometers off the Libyan coast.

Proactiva Open Arms said it had recovered five bodies floating near two capsized boats, which can each hold more than 100 people.

“We don’t think there can be any other explanation than that these dinghies would have been full of people”, Proactiva spokeswoman Laura Lanuza told AFP.

A spokesman for Italy’s coastguard, which coordinates and participates in rescues, confirmed the five bodies were on board the rescue boat, which will remain in the area in case of any emergency calls. However, given the fact that those type of rubber dinghies are usually crammed with 120-130 people, we fear that the actual death toll might be much higher and that dozens more people might have perished in this incident.

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in Italy via the Mediterranean Sea so far this year, with around 559 believed to have gone missing or died en route.

Those incidents come after an intense week of arrivals through the Central Mediterranean route, with nearly 6,000 migrants and refugees rescued in just five days this week. The five men, of African origin, were estimated to be aged between 16 and 25 and appeared to have drowned, she said.

The agency said that since the beginning of 2017, and excluding the latest incidents, about 590 people have died or have disappeared in crossings.

Previous year was the deadliest recorded, with 5,096 migrants dying or going missing, according to the UNHCR.

