Arsenal midfielder Xhaka responds to Bayern transfer talk

The Swiss global has struggled to make a strong impression in the Premier League since his £30m move, as reported by Sky Sports, from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer.

Disciplinary issues that have plagued him throughout his career have followed the 24-year-old to north London, with two red cards and eight yellows picked up with the Gunners.

Now, despite admitting on Friday that the criticism had “hurt” him, the player insists that a move back to the Bundesliga is not something that he would be interested in, even if it is to title-holders Bayern Munich.

Xhaka has made 33 appearances for Arsenal this season, starting 26 of those matches in all competitions.

Xhaka told Blick on the transfer rumours: “I have read that too”.

"But I heard nothing".

“Arsenal is an outstanding club in an awesome city”.

“The expectations are huge: winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League and winning the cups!”

“I believe that will change soon”.

He told Tagesanzeiger: “Yeah, but it’s not like I want to go back tomorrow”.

“From my view they are [on the same level]”, he said.

“The defeats particularly annoy me because I have good memories of my previous games against Bayern”.

“We were able to beat the Munich team three times with Gladbach. It didn’t come from my club, but from former players who don’t know me any more than they know Arsenal“, said Xhaka.