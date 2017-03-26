Arum: If Mayweather-McGregor Falls Through – UFC To Blame

Longtime UFC commentator and analyst Joe Rogan, who is a fan of both McGregor and Mayweather, believes that “Money’s” boxing is in a class of its own but says “The Notorious” is always unsafe – even against arguably the greatest boxer in the sport. He does boxing events, so it’s 80 percent for him and 20 percent for the rest.

‘The UFC makes 80 and athletes make 20.

“Never. Never”, Aldo said.

As a contest, I just can’t see past Mayweather no matter how I look at the match up. “But if that fight doesn’t happen, the blame will only be on the UFC”, he said.

But there are still financial hurdles to overcome, notably the involvement of the UFC who will want a slice of the action. We’ve known for a while that both Conor and Floyd want it to happen … and why not with upwards of a billion dollars to be made if it does? But talking in the media is easy.

“But as an amateur, I had my first amateur fight in 87 and I wasn’t a world champion in the professional ranks until I was 21 I think, 1998”. Cool, you will all post this, you’ll be all over the news, create some talk.

For the past few months, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been at the focal point of discussion because of the potential battle with each other.

Now Rogan isn’t insane enough to think that McGregor would be favored to win by any stretch of the imagination. “I couldn’t care less what he’s doing”, Aldo said.

Boxing has enjoyed somewhat of a rise back to prominence over the past number of years particularly in Britain and Ireland, with big money fights such as Froch vs Groves and Haye vs Bellew. McGregor is a scrappy, rough and tumble fighter, has great cardio, and has craftiness and guile about himself. If not, I’ll continue my life, continue being champion, continue being the same person, fighting and winning. Presently it shows up Conor McGregor is ultra-certain that he will get an agreement marked in the precise not so distant future, reports MSN.

The bout inches closer to reality with each passing day and many fans and fighters have gave their thoughts on the matchup and stated who they will think will win.

