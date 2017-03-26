Arvind Kejriwal to face defamation case by Arun Jaitley

62-year-old Naren Jain had offered Mr Kejriwal his house when he had resigned after his first stint as Delhi Chief Minister and was looking for a place where he could stay and host party volunteers. Though Mr Kejriwal could not move into Mr Jain’s home due to legal reasons, the AAP today gave him a ticket to contest the MCD elections from Chandni Chowk ward, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

AAP workers from across the 182 Assembly segments in the state will gather at Chhavni Maidan in the city to discuss strategies for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and plan its door-to-door campaign. “He said that he will fix them (AAP members) outside the court (sic)”, AAP spokesperson Chadha wrote.

The booth level volunteers meeting will now be addressed by senior AAP leader and Delhi’s Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

He said if his party wins the civic bodies, which are being ruled by the BJP, it would “save peoples’ money from corruption” and the party would use that to cover the shortfall after abolishing the house tax.

“Take the achievements of Delhi government to the public.let us pledge to defeat BJP”, he said.

The Delhi CM also said if elected, his party will transform the three civic corporations in the national capital into profit-making bodies. “New sources of revenue collection will be explored to improve the financial health of municipal corporations”.

Kejriwal said his party has delivered on most of the promises, including reducing the electricity charges. We are not lying. What is wrong in it?’ “Why make it conditional on AAP winning elections”, it said.

He added that industrial and commercial house tax will remain as earlier.

‘We are making this promise with full responsibility and after thorough study and planning, ‘ he said.

A year ago the three corporations had earned Rs 1,180.57 crore from property taxes, the highest being South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mr Kejriwal is otherwise a resident of Ghaziabad, where he was residing in the government quarters allotted to his wife, formerly with the Income Tax department, at Kaushmabi.

The three municipal corporations will go to the polls on April 23 and the votes will be counted on April 26.