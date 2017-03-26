Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

The relative volume of the stock is 1.66, while its market cap is $699.81 Million. RSI was seen at 30.07. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. An RSI reading above 80 indicates that a stock is overbought while anything below 20 is oversold.

Currently, the market capitalization of Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) is at 26.88.

According to Financial Times, The 2 analysts offering 12 month price targets for SunCoke Energy Inc have a median target of 12.50, with a high estimate of 13.00 and a low estimate of 12.00. The stock is presently trading up its SMA-50 of $64.76.

The target price for Ascena Retail Group Inc. Ascena Retail Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Turning to market valuation, the P/E ratio is 18.34, the P/S ratio is 0.86 and the P/B ratio is finally 3.88. Overall, the consensus ratings were for Overweight by the pool of analysts. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock. To make a proper assessment, investors seek a sound estimate of this year’s and next year’s earnings per share (EPS), as well as a strong sense of how much the company will earn even farther down the road. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The stock of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) is a huge mover today! (ASNA) reported its last quarter results on 03/06/2017. Revenues for the company came in at $1,748.20M.

But what about the bottom line? As for the doubters, 9 equity research analyst firms call this stock a “Hold” and 1 consider it bad enough to warrant a “Sell” rating.

For the current quarter, the highest estimate analysts provided is 1.63 Billion and the lowest is 1.59 Billion. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. Average True Range (ATR) is an indicator based on trading ranges smoothed by an N-period exponential moving average percentage of the true range values. This showed the surprise of 30% in the last quarter earnings. Look at the direction of the moving average to get a basic idea of which way the price is moving. Citigroup analysts provided their own take on company recently as well.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -42.4%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -41.03% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. The stock appeared $11.26 above its 52-week highs and is down -10.54% for the last five trades.

A number of key analysts, polled by FactSet, shared their views about the current stock momentum. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 11.26. 0 announced “Sell Rating” and 0 disclosed “Underweight Rating”. For stocks’ current month, 1 analyst opted for BUY ratings as compared to 1 opting for SELL in the same period. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. Currently, sell-side analysts are expecting Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) where KeyBanc Capital Mkts provided Sector Weight rating on the stock on 22-Mar-17. It looks like traders are not happy with the stock. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. According to a piece that hit the wires on Sep 20, 2016, researchers at FBR & Co. reconsidered their prior rating on the stock, and lowered it from Outperform Perform to Mkt Perform.