Asia, Australia kick off 10th anniversary of Earth Hour

Public campaigns by distributing EH stickers at Statue, Palayam and Shanghumugham is on for two days to drum up support.

Earth Hour is a worldwide grassroots movement by Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) to unite people to take action for the planet.

On 25 March, 2017 millions of people from around 170 countries and territories across the globe participated in the annual bid to highlight global warming and to “Change Climate Change”.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked in pursuant of reducing emissions, the parliament of Pakistan became the first ever parliament completely powered by solar power.

The World Wildlife Fund, an global non-governmental organization affiliated to the United Nations Social and Economic Council, urges people to participate by turning off their lights at 8:30 p.m.

A giant bottle made up of dozens of smaller ones carrying messages about climate change is at the the Senedd as Earth Hour is marked.

However, the Oro Bar and lounge will be serving unique Earth Hour cocktails and mocktails along with live music – Violinist and Lantern flying.

A spokesperson for WWF said: “It’s not about sitting in the dark for an hour”.

Earth Hour is described as “60 minutes to protect the planet”, a show of solidarity with Earth by choosing to unplug.

Hotels are participating too. Hilton is hosting a #Travelwithpurposecontest where winners receive a free five-night stay in Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre in Iceland.

MPs from all political parties are celebrating Earth Hour, sending a united message that this is a pivotal time for our planet and more needs to be done to tackle climate change and build a sustainable future.

In 2016, more than 400 of the world’s most recognizable buildings took part in 178 country, says WWF.

If everyone commits, there will be a greater impact.

“We believe it is important to demonstrate climate action leadership here in Boulder”.

Always wanted to help fight climate change?