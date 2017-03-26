AstraZeneca ovarian cancer drug slows disease markedly in study

The trial established that the drug had significantly improved the progression-free survival (PFS) in ovarian cancer patients with germline BRCA-mutations (gBRCA) whose disease had relapsed, and had also failed to respond to platinum-based chemotherapy. The latest clinical trial is created to move it up to second-line maintenance therapy. Investigators in the multicenter worldwide trial randomized patients 2:1 to olaparib 300 mg BID or to matching placebo. The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed PFS.

The secondary endpoint of median time to first subsequent therapy or death was 27.9 months with Lynparza and 7.1 months with placebo. Any adverse events (AE) Grade =3 were reported in 36.9% of patients treated with Lynparza and in 18.2% of patients who received placebo.

Additionally, a statistically-significant benefit in time to second progression or death (PFS2) was also seen in patients treated with Lynparza (HR 0.50; 95% CI 0.34 to 0.72; P=0.0002; median not reached vs 18.4 months) compared with placebo, as well as improvements in other key secondary endpoints. Neutropenia occurred in 19.5% of the olaparib group versus 6.1% of the placebo group, and thrombocytopenia in 13.8% versus 3.0%. Grade ≥3 AEs included anemia (19.5% vs 2.0%), neutropenia (5.1% vs 4.0%), and thrombocytopenia (1.0% in both groups).

Tesaro claims Niraparib is the only PARP inhibitor that has shown a clinically meaningful increase in PFS in women with recurrent ovarian cancer, regardless of BRCA mutation or biomarker status.

“They build upon previous trials examining Lynparza in platinum-sensitive relapsed BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer”, and “most importantly, patients were able to maintain quality of life while experiencing an impressive delay in disease progression”.

Clovis is rallying because investors believe the positive data will goose sales of PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib), OK’d by the FDA to treat ovarian cancer in December 2016. AstraZeneca, the company developing olaparib, is seeking approval for the new tablet formulation “as quickly as possible”.