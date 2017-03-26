Astronauts conduct spacewalk to prepare ISS for USA commercial missions

European Space Agency astronaut and flight engineer Thomas Pesquet led the way when he emerged from the station’s Quest Airlock at 7:22 a.m. EDT (1122 GMT).

During Friday’s spacewalk, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will stay inside the ISS and control the robotic arm that will help her crewmates.

The first spacewalk, which is happening March 24, will require Kimbrough and Pesquet to prepare the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3 or PMA-3 for the installation of a second International Docking Adapter, which will be used to dock commercial crew vehicles. Right now, only Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft can dock to bring people onto the ISS.

Before a third spacewalk, Orbital ATK needs to launch a cargo ship to the space station with replacement parts.

The second spacewalk, scheduled for April 2, will have Kimbrough and Whitson connecting the PMA-3 electrical connections and cables in its new location atop Harmony, as well as installing the second upgraded computer relay box on the ISS’s truss.

NASA is now in the middle of a financial battle with the Trump administration but the agency is making sure that it’s still keeping its current active programs in top condition, as evidenced by the International Space Station’s activities.

Next month, the 57-year-old Whitson will set a new record for spacewalks by a female astronaut, and will also break the record for most number of days spent in space by an American. Then, Kimbrough went to the Japanese Kibo module for his “get-ahead” task, in which he replaced two cameras that had broken lights. Kimbrough is also scheduled to replace another old MDM computer with a new EPIC MDM on March 30. Firstly, he took a foot restraint placed on an external stowage platform. The first one was installed past year. The robotic arm was in need of maintenance, and Pesquet rubbed lubricant to the latching end effector (LEE). Dextre is an extension of the robotic arm named Canadarm2. He spent four hours applying the lubricant to LEE. Kimbrough’s two spacewalks will be the fifth and sixth of his career. Pesquet has completed two spacewalks – counting Friday’s – and has 12.5 hours of EVA hours.

Despite a few minor hiccups, the spacewalk was a great success, with the astronauts accomplishing every task plus one optional task. Pesquet will assist them from inside the ISS.