Attack on migrant boat off Yemen coast ‘kills 31’

Somalia urged the United States-supported coalition to investigate.

The International Organization for Migration has decried the apparent helicopter attack on a boat off the Yemeni coast that killed dozens of Somali refugees, calling it “unacceptable”.

The incident happened as the Saudi-led coalition was reportedly preparing to launch a wider operation against the port city.

“What happened there was a horrific and bad problem inflicted on innocent Somali people”.

He told dpa that it was a military helicopter, part of a Saudi-led alliance that has been fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen for nearly two years.

UNHCR spokeswoman in Yemen, Shabia Mantoo, confirmed that a number of refugees were killed.

It is also not known where the boat was travelling to and from. The alliance did not immediately respond.

It called on all sides in Yemen’s war to protect civilians.

It was unclear whether those on board were trying to leave Yemen or seek refuge there, but the IOM said it believed the boat was headed for Sudan.

A Yemeni people smuggler who survived the attack said the boat had set sail overnight, aiming to cross to Sudan.

The Friday strike took place off the coast of Hodeida province, close to Bab al-Mandab Strait, the rebel-run SABA news agency reported.

Photos that were too graphic to publish showed the bodies of women and men in civilian clothes lying on top of one another in the partially destroyed boat, their belongings splattered with blood.

‘Nevertheless it did not have any effect and a helicopter joined in the attack, ‘ she said. A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition said the coalition didn’t operate in the region of the attack Thursday.

The coalition announced its goal to restore power to the expelled but internationally recognized government of President Hadi.

Since the beginning of the air campaign, Yemen has been under an air and sea embargo.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of starvation.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the victims carried UNHCR papers.

The war has left migrants vulnerable to armed trafficking rings, which are thought to be connected to the groups involved in the conflict.