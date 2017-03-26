Auschwitz protesters will be charged

Police were called to the site, which is closed to all visitors, reports The Mirror. According to museum officials, a large group of demonstrators gathered at the museum’s gate where they slaughtered a sheep, got naked, and chained themselves together.

A drone, used to record the demonstration, filmed a white banner bearing the word “love” in red draped over the gate.

This photo taken on January 25, 2015 in Oswiecim shows the entrance to the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau with the lettering “Arbeit macht frei” (‘Work makes you free’).

Museum director Piotr Cywinski told the news agency: “This is the first time something like this has happened at Auschwitz”. Police described them as one German national, six Poles and four Belarusians, the BBC reported. “It’s a reprehensible act”, museum spokesman Bartosz Bartyzel told AFP.

A police officer on duty, Grzegorz Babiuch, said the group of young people was detained for questioning. The suspects will most likely be charged with the desecration of a historic site’. He said: “We are shocked and outraged by this attempt to use this memorial site for a protest and which mars the memory of thousands of victims”.

Auschwitz was built by the Nazis after occupying Poland in 1939. Other reports said they were protesting against the conflict in eastern Ukraine, though what their staged demonstration had to do with that was unexplained. A further 100,000 non-Jews also died there.

The Auschwitz museum released a statement that said that the use of the symbol of Auschwitz for anything was “outrageous and unacceptable”.

During the Second World War the Nazis killed some 1.1 million people at Auschwitz, mostly Jews.